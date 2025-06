Thông tin TAIKI INU (TAIKI)

$TAIKI is a community-driven meme token honoring one of the earliest and most iconic Shiba Inu images on the internet — a 2008 public domain photo of Taiki, taken by Italian photographer Roberto Vasarri. The project aims to preserve a piece of meme and internet history by putting Taiki “on-chain.” It has no presale, no team allocation, and no tax — 100% fair launch, fully decentralized, and owned by the community.

Website chính thức: https://taikiinu.io/