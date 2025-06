Thông tin SunnySideUp (SSU)

Sunny Side Up is a DeFi protocol built on Solana. We started off as a staking service but have now expanded to do more. Our staking strategies allow you to enjoy great returns and a high APY. Our goal is to create opportunities to participate and earn more with DeFi for our users.

Website chính thức: https://www.sunnysideup.finance/