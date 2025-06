Thông tin SUIDeFAI by SuiAI (SUID)

SUIDeFAI integrates DeFi and AI to form an AI-Powered DAO driven by crowd intelligence. Built on the SUI blockchain, it redefines decision-making in DeFi using advanced AI algorithms within a decentralized framework. Leveraging SUIs scalability, speed, and low costs, SUIDeFAI introduces a new standard for DeFi.

Core Modules of the SUIDeFAI platform:

AI-Powered Governance: Machine learning models for real-time decision optimization.

DeFi Optimization: Reinforcement learning to maximize yield.

Crowd Intelligence Aggregation: NLP for sentiment analysis and consensus predictions.