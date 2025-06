Thông tin Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX)

Stakingverse Staked LYX (sLYX) is the non-rebasing liquid staking token of the Stakingverse protocol. Stakingverse is a non-custodial liquid staking platform on the LUKSO blockchain. sLYX can be used in DeFi on the LUKSO blockchain while keeping your staking rewards intact. Stakingverse also offers non-custodial liquid staking for Ethereum via their StakeWise V3 vault and a set up and consultancy service for home stakers.

Website chính thức: https://stakingverse.io