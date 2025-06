Thông tin SpinDash (SPINDASH)

SpinDash was first introduced on Sonic's Degen Express launcher through a stealth launch. We are the first ever Decentralize Prediction Market on Sonic chain. We also offer a product called sonic333 which is basically an ODTE options mini-game. Players can choose if a token goes up or down in 3 minutes and 33 seconds. All bets are resolved through an LLM (AI). We aim to make a project that is truly decentralized, from tokenomics to our actual products.