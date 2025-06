Thông tin Solpaka (SOLPAKA)

SOLPAKA is a community-driven token aiming to build a strong and vibrant community in the Solana ecosystem. SOLPAKA is a meme coin but it does not stop it from being one of the most loved and admired tokens on Solana. SOLPAKA aims to build a strong foundation of open-minded people and continue building and investing in new, long-term projects.

Website chính thức: https://solpaka.com