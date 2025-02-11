Giá Solaya (SOLAYA)
Giá Solaya (SOLAYA) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 399.40K USD. Giá SOLAYA/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của Solaya:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: $ 95.02K USD
- Biến động giá Solaya trong ngày: -23.72%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 763.71M USD
Nhận cập nhật giá SOLAYA/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá SOLAYA chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của Solaya/USD là $ -0.000162662825067208.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của Solaya/USD là $ 0.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của Solaya/USD là $ 0.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của Solaya/USD là $ 0.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ -0.000162662825067208
|-23.72%
|30 ngày
|$ 0
|--
|60 ngày
|$ 0
|--
|90 ngày
|$ 0
|--
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của Solaya: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
-0.30%
-23.72%
--
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
Solaya is an automated trading platform built on Solana that empowers users to manage on-chain trading agents with exceptional security and efficiency. The platform provides a comprehensive framework for asset management and real-time trade execution, leveraging predefined trading strategies and constantly refreshed market data. The system prioritizes user control, guaranteeing that all assets remain exclusively in the user’s hands throughout every transaction. The process begins with the creation of a dedicated on-chain vault that safely stores user assets. A single wallet transaction not only sets up the vault but also assigns it a unique identifier derived from the agent’s public key. Once this secure storage is in place, users deposit the necessary tokens to lay the groundwork for the automated trading activities that follow. Live market data is collected from multiple Solana RPC nodes and processed swiftly to guide trading decisions. The information is channeled into two streams—one populating an analytics dashboard with comprehensive performance metrics, and the other feeding high-quality data directly to the trading agents. These agents monitor a range of market indicators, from token prices to liquidity levels, to identify optimal trading opportunities. When conditions are favorable, the system selects the best trade route via a liquidity aggregator and executes an atomic on-chain swap. During the transaction, funds temporarily exit the vault for the trade and are immediately redeposited upon completion, with every action securely recorded on-chain. Risk management is a foundational aspect of Solaya’s design. Trading agents impose a minimum trade size to avoid scenarios where operational costs might eclipse potential gains. Additionally, the platform integrates exposure controls and automated measures to moderate risk amid volatile market conditions. Alternative routing techniques also help mitigate network congestion, guaranteeing that transaction confirmations remain reliable even during peak demand. Solaya operates on a subscription model which requires users to acquire SOLAYA tokens in order to use the platform. The management dashboard offers real-time performance metrics, detailed analytics, and full control over trading agents, allowing users to add capital or halt operations as needed. Every transaction is permanently logged on-chain, providing a transparent, auditable history that supports continuous performance review and risk assessment. Engineered for rapid data processing, secure trade execution, and thorough activity logging, Solaya’s robust infrastructure ensures that trading agents always have the latest market insights while granting users transparent oversight of their trading performance. This design reflects a steadfast commitment to secure asset management, efficient trade execution, and proactive risk management in the dynamic world of cryptoasset trading.
Giá tiền mã hoá có rủi ro thị trường cao với nhiều biến động. Bạn nên đầu tư vào các dự án và sản phẩm mà bạn quen thuộc và hiểu về những rủi ro liên quan. Bạn nên xem xét cẩn thận kinh nghiệm đầu tư, tình hình tài chính, mục tiêu đầu tư và mức độ chấp nhận rủi ro của mình. Vui lòng tham khảo ý kiến của cố vấn tài chính độc lập trước khi thực hiện bất kỳ khoản đầu tư nào. Tài liệu này không được xem là tư vấn tài chính. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là một chỉ số đáng tin cậy về hiệu suất trong tương lai. Giá trị khoản đầu tư của bạn có thể giảm cũng như tăng và bạn có thể không lấy lại được số tiền đã đầu tư. Bạn hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về các quyết định đầu tư của mình. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất nào mà bạn có thể phải gánh chịu. Để biết thêm thông tin, vui lòng tham khảo "Điều khoản sử dụng" và "Tuyên bố rủi ro" của chúng tôi. Dữ liệu liên quan đến loại tiền mã hoá được trình bày trên đây (Chẳng hạn như giá thực tế hiện tại) được dựa trên các nguồn của bên thứ ba. Tài liệu được cung cấp cho bạn là tài liệu “nguyên bản” và chỉ nhằm mục đích cung cấp thông tin mà không có bất kỳ hình thức đại diện hay bảo đảm nào. Các liên kết trang web của bên thứ ba cũng không thuộc quyền kiểm soát của MEXC. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm về độ tin cậy và chính xác của các trang web và nội dung từ các bên này.
|1 SOLAYA/AUD
A$--
|1 SOLAYA/GBP
￡--
|1 SOLAYA/EUR
€--
|1 SOLAYA/USD
$--
|1 SOLAYA/MYR
RM--
|1 SOLAYA/TRY
₺--
|1 SOLAYA/JPY
¥--
|1 SOLAYA/RUB
₽--
|1 SOLAYA/INR
₹--
|1 SOLAYA/IDR
Rp--
|1 SOLAYA/PHP
₱--
|1 SOLAYA/EGP
￡E.--
|1 SOLAYA/BRL
R$--
|1 SOLAYA/CAD
C$--
|1 SOLAYA/BDT
৳--
|1 SOLAYA/NGN
₦--
|1 SOLAYA/UAH
₴--
|1 SOLAYA/VES
Bs--
|1 SOLAYA/PKR
Rs--
|1 SOLAYA/KZT
₸--
|1 SOLAYA/THB
฿--
|1 SOLAYA/TWD
NT$--
|1 SOLAYA/CHF
Fr--
|1 SOLAYA/HKD
HK$--
|1 SOLAYA/MAD
.د.م--