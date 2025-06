Thông tin SOLA AI (SOLA)

Our project focuses on creating a Personalized Voice Assistant for Solana, similar to Google Assistant but tailored for blockchain interactions. SOLA AI enables seamless on-chain activities and executes Solana intents effortlessly using voice commands. By integrating the power of OpenAI's LLM, the platform provides users with real-time, up-to-date information, enhancing accessibility and simplifying blockchain interactions for everyday use.

Website chính thức: https://solaai.xyz/