Giá Siren (SI)
Giá Siren (SI) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0.00727986 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 163.55K USD. Giá SI/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của Siren:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: $ 116.33 USD
- Biến động giá Siren trong ngày: -0.34%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 22.45M USD
Nhận cập nhật giá SI/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá SI chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của Siren/USD là $ 0.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của Siren/USD là $ -0.0033345791.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của Siren/USD là $ -0.0056064706.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của Siren/USD là $ -0.038771457422522386.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ 0
|-0.34%
|30 ngày
|$ -0.0033345791
|-45.80%
|60 ngày
|$ -0.0056064706
|-77.01%
|90 ngày
|$ -0.038771457422522386
|-84.19%
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của Siren: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
-0.18%
-0.34%
-9.32%
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. About SIREN Options are a financial primitive from which one can build many different more complex financial instruments. At their core, options give a trader the choice to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price at a known time in the future. This is useful for protecting one's self (also known as hedging) against possible price changes in the asset, as well as speculating on these price changes. Core Protocol Mechanics SIREN uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that doesn’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. With SIREN, both the long and short side of the contract are tokenized. The buyer’s side (bToken) gives the holder the right to purchase or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined strike priceThe seller’s/writer’s side (wToken) allows the holder to withdraw the collateral (if the option was not exercised) or withdraw the exercise payment (if the option was exercised) from the contract after expiration. When a trader buys a put the on-chain token amount is multiplied by the strike. For example, a 1 WBTC $20K PUT will result in 20,000 bTokens. For the same reason, a put is just a reversed-assets call (e.g. a WBTC/USDC put is actually a USDC/WBTC call). Tokenizing both sides of the contract allows SIREN to create secondary markets for both the long and short exposure. Under such a design in order to become a writer one purchases a wToken from the SirenSwap AMM (see below). A writer can also unwind their short exposure by selling the wToken back to the AMM. This streamlines the write-side mechanics by reducing it to essentially purchasing the underlying collateral at discount — as opposed to a typical design where the writer mints long tokens and has to then sell them in order to realize the premium. SirenSwap AMM Bootstrapping liquidity is core to creating a thriving market. Options are notoriously difficult when it comes to that. Not only does liquidity get fractured by combination of strike prices and expirations, it also requires sophistication on the part of liquidity providers in order to ensure fair and sustainable pricing. To ensure liquidity on day 1 the SIREN protocol utilizes a custom SirenSwap AMM that uses a novel combination of a constant-product bonding curve and options minting to trade both bTokens and wTokens. Notably, the AMM doesn’t require any asset in the pool other than bTokens/wTokens in order to trade them against the collateral asset (e.g. WBTC). This increases LP capital efficiency and provides other benefits that we’ll expand on in further posts. The SIREN core team believes that in these early days of Ethereum and DeFi less is more, so they designed SirenSwap to be a model-less market maker. This means there is no complex on-chain pricing formula nor oracle feed required in order for it to function. This makes it easy for anyone to become an LP to potentially earn trading fees.
MEXC là sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu được tin tưởng bởi hơn 10 triệu người dùng trên toàn thế giới. MEXC nổi tiếng với nhiều lựa chọn token nhất, niêm yết token nhanh nhất và phí giao dịch thấp nhất thị trường. Tham gia MEXC ngay để trải nghiệm thanh khoản hàng đầu và mức phí cạnh tranh nhất thị trường!
Giá tiền mã hoá có rủi ro thị trường cao với nhiều biến động. Bạn nên đầu tư vào các dự án và sản phẩm mà bạn quen thuộc và hiểu về những rủi ro liên quan. Bạn nên xem xét cẩn thận kinh nghiệm đầu tư, tình hình tài chính, mục tiêu đầu tư và mức độ chấp nhận rủi ro của mình. Vui lòng tham khảo ý kiến của cố vấn tài chính độc lập trước khi thực hiện bất kỳ khoản đầu tư nào. Tài liệu này không được xem là tư vấn tài chính. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là một chỉ số đáng tin cậy về hiệu suất trong tương lai. Giá trị khoản đầu tư của bạn có thể giảm cũng như tăng và bạn có thể không lấy lại được số tiền đã đầu tư. Bạn hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về các quyết định đầu tư của mình. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất nào mà bạn có thể phải gánh chịu. Để biết thêm thông tin, vui lòng tham khảo "Điều khoản sử dụng" và "Tuyên bố rủi ro" của chúng tôi. Dữ liệu liên quan đến loại tiền mã hoá được trình bày trên đây (Chẳng hạn như giá thực tế hiện tại) được dựa trên các nguồn của bên thứ ba. Tài liệu được cung cấp cho bạn là tài liệu “nguyên bản” và chỉ nhằm mục đích cung cấp thông tin mà không có bất kỳ hình thức đại diện hay bảo đảm nào. Các liên kết trang web của bên thứ ba cũng không thuộc quyền kiểm soát của MEXC. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm về độ tin cậy và chính xác của các trang web và nội dung từ các bên này.
|1 SI/AUD
A$0.0115021788
|1 SI/GBP
￡0.0056054922
|1 SI/EUR
€0.0066974712
|1 SI/USD
$0.00727986
|1 SI/MYR
RM0.0321041826
|1 SI/TRY
₺0.2652780984
|1 SI/JPY
¥1.0776376758
|1 SI/RUB
₽0.6551874
|1 SI/INR
₹0.634075806
|1 SI/IDR
Rp119.3419481184
|1 SI/PHP
₱0.4184463528
|1 SI/EGP
￡E.0.3688705062
|1 SI/BRL
R$0.0420775908
|1 SI/CAD
C$0.0104101998
|1 SI/BDT
৳0.8854493718
|1 SI/NGN
₦10.9967381202
|1 SI/UAH
₴0.3003670236
|1 SI/VES
Bs0.46591104
|1 SI/PKR
Rs2.0408359524
|1 SI/KZT
₸3.575503239
|1 SI/THB
฿0.245695275
|1 SI/TWD
NT$0.2390706024
|1 SI/CHF
Fr0.0064062768
|1 SI/HKD
HK$0.0565645122
|1 SI/MAD
.د.م0.0708330378
|1 SI/MXN
$0.1474899636