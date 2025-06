Thông tin Shr00m (SHR00M)

Launched on Solana in 2024, Shr00m is more than just a cryptocurrency—it's a playful and imaginative project that blends art, storytelling, and community engagement. At the heart of Shr00m is its namesake character, Shr00m, a curious and adventurous little fungus navigating the ups and downs of life with humor and heart. Through captivating art and dynamic animations, Shr00m’s story unfolds, capturing the imagination of fans and collectors alike.

Website chính thức: https://shr00m.io