Thông tin Save The Ostriches (OSTRICH)

Save the Ostriches movement! It's a meme token with a mission to shine a spotlight on animal cruelty and government overreach. Our focus is the heartbreaking case of Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, British Columbia, where 400 healthy ostriches face culling due to the governments fear of the bird flu. By joining the $OSTRICH meme community, you’re not just buying a token—you’re standing up for justice, supporting a devastated farm family, and challenging a system that prioritizes control over compassion.

Website chính thức: https://saveostriches.com/