Thông tin SamurAI (SAMURAI)

SamurAI aims to democratize access of institutional-grade quantitative trading tools to retail traders. SamurAI offers decentralized, AI-driven trading tools that utilize the same data sources and analytical techniques as leading financial institutions. Their platform provides users with a comprehensive terminal for research, analysis, and trading, integrating public and private data, sentiment analysis, and community engagement. This empowers crypto enthusiasts and traders to make informed decisions and gain a competitive edge in volatile markets.

Website chính thức: https://www.samuraiterminal.io/