Thông tin SafCoin (SAF)

SafCoin price today is $0.719980 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,582. SAF price is up 52.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 0 SAF coins and a max supply of ?. If you are looking to buy or sell SafCoin, P2PB2B is currently the most active exchange.

Website chính thức: https://www.safcoin.africa/