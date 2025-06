Thông tin RedSonic Vault Tether USD (RSVUSDT)

RedSonic is an Ethereum zk Layer 2 solution released and maintained by Reddio. RedSonic Vault Tether USD (rsvUSDT) is a token that users receive when they deposit USDT, which replaces USDT for cross-chain operations to Layer 2. The USDT stored in RedSonic Vaults will be partially used for risk-free investments, and the generated returns will be proportionally distributed to all rsvUSDT holders. When users return from Layer 2, the exchange operation will be executed on Layer 1 Ethereum, burning rsvUSDT to retrieve the principal and all returns in USDT.

Website chính thức: https://www.reddio.com/