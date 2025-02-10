Giá RADA Foundation (RADA)
Giá RADA Foundation (RADA) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 0.00 USD. Giá RADA/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của RADA Foundation:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: $ 16.00 USD
- Biến động giá RADA Foundation trong ngày: -44.95%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 0.00 USD
Nhận cập nhật giá RADA/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá RADA chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của RADA Foundation/USD là $ 0.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của RADA Foundation/USD là $ 0.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của RADA Foundation/USD là $ 0.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của RADA Foundation/USD là $ 0.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ 0
|-44.95%
|30 ngày
|$ 0
|-37.57%
|60 ngày
|$ 0
|-92.19%
|90 ngày
|$ 0
|--
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của RADA Foundation: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
+0.03%
-44.95%
-11.03%
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
What is the project about? RADA seeks to transform the traditional sports and entertainment industries by leveraging blockchain technology. The RADA Foundation propels the RADA cryptocurrency into operation as a governance token and employs RADA NFTs for utility objectives. In addition, the foundation intends to launch a Web3 platform dedicated to the RADA DAO community, where DAO members exercise authority by proposing, voting, and making pivotal decisions about the various RADA projects. The vision behind RADA is to pioneer a transformative approach in the world of sports and entertainment. The RADA Foundation has earmarked its first project, which centers on the 'Acquisition and management of a professional European FC in the lower leagues,' complemented by a football talent development initiative. What makes your project unique? The RADA Foundation's primary mission is to reshape the conventional landscape of the football industry, transforming it into a democratic, fan-inclusive ecosystem that transcends borders and breaks down barriers. RADA seeks to create a platform where fans are not merely spectators but vital contributors with a sense of true ownership and belonging. This is not just about changing the club operations—it is about a radical transformation of what it means to be part of a football community, a vision set to create ripples throughout the sport. Moreover, the RADA talent development program offers budding footballers an unparalleled opportunity, aiming to identify and foster talented sports individuals in collaboration with professional sports academies. The program’s holistic approach ensures transparency, comprehensive care, facilities, and a robust training regimen for the player, coupled with secured funding. History of your project. Not all football club management possesses the requisite capabilities to elevate their club's visibility to become one of the prominent FCs in the industry. Recognizing the inherent fusion of sports and technology, RADA is committed to seamlessly integrating real-world business practices with the principles of Web3.0. Moreover, we possess the expertise to identify suitable sponsors and investors for sports ventures. In today's digital landscape, the internet facilitates universal access to project information at any time and from any location. However, with the advent of Web3.0, individuals not only gain access to project details but also have the opportunity to become key stakeholders in the project itself. In this regard, RADA endeavors to facilitate the growth of European FCs by enabling blockchain and Web3.0 enthusiasts to actively contribute to the development of these football clubs. Piloting this ambitious project is a team of experts with rich, diverse experience in sports, technology, and finance. This group of professionals shares a common goal—to fuse their love for football with the transformative power of Web 3.0. Adding to this already strong team is brand ambassador, David Villa, a renowned figure in the football world. As a celebrated World Cup champion, Villa's association with RADA lends the initiative both credibility and an insider's view of the football industry. His valuable insights and global reputation will undoubtedly play a significant role in driving RADA's aim to usher the football industry into the era of Web 3.0. What’s next for your project? For the predetermined project, the RADA team is developing a web3.0 platform based on the DAO community. The RADA Auto-executable SmartContract (RAS) Factory will be developed to complete its unique two-track hybrid voting system. Moreover, the foundation aims to integrate the Explore RADA Asset (ERA) system with Etherscan for transparent fund tracking. Furthermore, a random NFT draw system will be developed based on Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to be applied to the DAO community. In pursuit of the first project's execution, they are conducting due diligence on European candidate Football Clubs, including Ambassadors and industry experts, with the goal of acquisition in 2024. What can your token be used for? RADA is a native token in its ecosystem. The RADA Token offers unique financial incentives, steering clear of the traditional PoW and PoS models. Instead, it rewards participants for consuming RADA tokens or active participation in the ecosystem, thereby catalyzing community engagement. By integrating a Metamask wallet with the DAO platform and holding RADA tokens, one can become a member and use tokens to propose and vote. Also, tokens can be used to participate in RADA NFT draws, and some acquired NFTs can be used as voting weights.
MEXC là sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu được tin tưởng bởi hơn 10 triệu người dùng trên toàn thế giới. MEXC nổi tiếng với nhiều lựa chọn token nhất, niêm yết token nhanh nhất và phí giao dịch thấp nhất thị trường. Tham gia MEXC ngay để trải nghiệm thanh khoản hàng đầu và mức phí cạnh tranh nhất thị trường!
Giá tiền mã hoá có rủi ro thị trường cao với nhiều biến động. Bạn nên đầu tư vào các dự án và sản phẩm mà bạn quen thuộc và hiểu về những rủi ro liên quan. Bạn nên xem xét cẩn thận kinh nghiệm đầu tư, tình hình tài chính, mục tiêu đầu tư và mức độ chấp nhận rủi ro của mình. Vui lòng tham khảo ý kiến của cố vấn tài chính độc lập trước khi thực hiện bất kỳ khoản đầu tư nào. Tài liệu này không được xem là tư vấn tài chính. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là một chỉ số đáng tin cậy về hiệu suất trong tương lai. Giá trị khoản đầu tư của bạn có thể giảm cũng như tăng và bạn có thể không lấy lại được số tiền đã đầu tư. Bạn hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về các quyết định đầu tư của mình. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất nào mà bạn có thể phải gánh chịu. Để biết thêm thông tin, vui lòng tham khảo "Điều khoản sử dụng" và "Tuyên bố rủi ro" của chúng tôi. Dữ liệu liên quan đến loại tiền mã hoá được trình bày trên đây (Chẳng hạn như giá thực tế hiện tại) được dựa trên các nguồn của bên thứ ba. Tài liệu được cung cấp cho bạn là tài liệu “nguyên bản” và chỉ nhằm mục đích cung cấp thông tin mà không có bất kỳ hình thức đại diện hay bảo đảm nào. Các liên kết trang web của bên thứ ba cũng không thuộc quyền kiểm soát của MEXC. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm về độ tin cậy và chính xác của các trang web và nội dung từ các bên này.
|1 RADA/AUD
A$--
|1 RADA/GBP
￡--
|1 RADA/EUR
€--
|1 RADA/USD
$--
|1 RADA/MYR
RM--
|1 RADA/TRY
₺--
|1 RADA/JPY
¥--
|1 RADA/RUB
₽--
|1 RADA/INR
₹--
|1 RADA/IDR
Rp--
|1 RADA/PHP
₱--
|1 RADA/EGP
￡E.--
|1 RADA/BRL
R$--
|1 RADA/CAD
C$--
|1 RADA/BDT
৳--
|1 RADA/NGN
₦--
|1 RADA/UAH
₴--
|1 RADA/VES
Bs--
|1 RADA/PKR
Rs--
|1 RADA/KZT
₸--
|1 RADA/THB
฿--
|1 RADA/TWD
NT$--
|1 RADA/CHF
Fr--
|1 RADA/HKD
HK$--
|1 RADA/MAD
.د.م--