Giá Qudefi (QUDEFI)
Giá Qudefi (QUDEFI) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0.069624 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 6.96M USD. Giá QUDEFI/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của Qudefi:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: $ 16.71K USD
- Biến động giá Qudefi trong ngày: +5.46%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 100.00M USD
Nhận cập nhật giá QUDEFI/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá QUDEFI chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của Qudefi/USD là $ +0.00360516.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của Qudefi/USD là $ -0.0017654070.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của Qudefi/USD là $ +0.0085359093.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của Qudefi/USD là $ 0.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ +0.00360516
|+5.46%
|30 ngày
|$ -0.0017654070
|-2.53%
|60 ngày
|$ +0.0085359093
|+12.26%
|90 ngày
|$ 0
|--
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của Qudefi: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
+0.24%
+5.46%
-8.24%
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
