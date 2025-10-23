Giá Quantum Swap theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0 USD. Theo dõi cập nhật giá QSWAP sang USD theo thời gian thực, biểu đồ trực tiếp, vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nhiều thông tin khác. Khám phá xu hướng giá QSWAP dễ dàng ngay trên MEXC.Giá Quantum Swap theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0 USD. Theo dõi cập nhật giá QSWAP sang USD theo thời gian thực, biểu đồ trực tiếp, vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nhiều thông tin khác. Khám phá xu hướng giá QSWAP dễ dàng ngay trên MEXC.
Giá thời gian thực của Quantum Swap (QSWAP) là --. Trong 24 giờ qua, QSWAP được giao dịch với mức thấp nhất là $ 0 và cao nhất là $ 0, cho thấy biến động thị trường đang hoạt động mạnh. Giá cao nhất mọi thời đại (ATH) của QSWAP là $ 0.00108259, và giá thấp nhất mọi thời đại (ATL) là $ 0.
Về hiệu suất ngắn hạn, QSWAP đã biến động -- trong 1 giờ qua, -4.91% trong 24 giờ và -49.80% trong 7 ngày gần nhất. Điều này hỗ trợ nắm bắt nhanh về xu hướng giá mới nhất và tình hình thị trường của token này trên MEXC.
Thông tin thị trường Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
$ 293.13K
$ 293.13K$ 293.13K
--
----
$ 293.13K
$ 293.13K$ 293.13K
10.00B
10.00B 10.00B
9,999,999,695.445187
9,999,999,695.445187 9,999,999,695.445187
Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại của Quantum Swap là $ 293.13K, với khối lượng giao dịch trong 24 giờ đạt --. Nguồn cung lưu hành của QSWAP là 10.00B, với tổng nguồn cung là 9999999695.445187. Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn (FDV) của token là $ 293.13K.
Lịch sử giá theo USD của Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của Quantum Swap/USD là $ 0. Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của Quantum Swap/USD là $ 0. Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của Quantum Swap/USD là $ 0. Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của Quantum Swap/USD là $ 0.
Thời gian
Biến động (USD)
Biến động (%)
Hôm nay
$ 0
-4.91%
30 ngày
$ 0
-52.80%
60 ngày
$ 0
-58.70%
90 ngày
$ 0
--
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) là gì
What is the project about?
Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.
What makes your project unique?
1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization
Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps
Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
3. Layer 2 Solutions
Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.
History of your project.
Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX
What’s next for your project?
Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)
What can your token be used for?
1. Transaction Fees
Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
2. Governance
Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
3. Staking
Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
4. Liquidity Provision
Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
5. Incentive Mechanisms
Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
6. Reward Distribution
In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
7. Access to Services
Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality
In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) sẽ có giá bao nhiêu theo USD vào ngày mai, tuần tới hoặc tháng sau? Tài sản Quantum Swap (QSWAP) của bạn có thể được định giá bao nhiêu vào năm 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - hoặc thậm chí trong 10 hay 20 năm tới? Sử dụng công cụ dự đoán giá của chúng tôi để khám phá các dự báo ngắn hạn và dài hạn dành cho Quantum Swap.
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Quantum Swap (QSWAP) có thể cung cấp nhận định sâu sắc hơn về giá trị dài hạn và tiềm năng tăng trưởng. Từ cách phân bổ token đến cách quản lý nguồn cung, tokenomics tiết lộ cấu trúc cốt lõi trong nền kinh tế của dự án. Tìm hiểu về tokenomics toàn diện của token QSWAP ngay!
Người dùng cũng hỏi: Các câu hỏi khác về Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Hôm nay giá của Quantum Swap (QSWAP) là bao nhiêu?
Giá QSWAP theo thời gian thực bằng USD là 0 USD, được cập nhật theo dữ liệu thị trường mới nhất.
Vốn hoá thị trường của QSWAP là $ 293.13K USD. Vốn hoá thị trường = Giá hiện tại × Nguồn cung lưu hành. Chỉ số này thể hiện tổng giá trị thị trường và thứ hạng của token.
Nguồn cung lưu hành của QSWAP là bao nhiêu?
Nguồn cung lưu hành của QSWAP là 10.00B USD.
Giá cao nhất mọi thời đại (ATH) của QSWAP là bao nhiêu?
QSWAP đã đạt giá cao nhất mọi thời đại (ATH) là 0.00108259 USD.
Giá thấp nhất mọi thời đại (ATL) của QSWAP là bao nhiêu?
QSWAP từng ghi nhận mức giá thấp nhất mọi thời đại (ATL) là 0 USD.
Khối lượng giao dịch của QSWAP là bao nhiêu?
Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ theo thời gian thực của QSWAP là -- USD.
QSWAP có tăng giá trong năm nay không?
QSWAP có thể tăng giá trong năm nay tùy thuộc vào điều kiện thị trường và tiến độ phát triển của dự án. Truy cập dự đoán giá QSWAP để xem phân tích chi tiết hơn.
Trang được cập nhật mới nhất: 2025-10-23 10:45:02 (UTC+8)
