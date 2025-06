Thông tin Pumphotel (PH)

PumpHotel is a pixel metaverse built on Solana where users can create and own rooms, flex NFTs, trade tokens, and vibe with CT. It’s the first true on-chain social game—imagine Habbo Hotel colliding with DeFi. Cult vibes, tokens, rooms, status, and flex culture all live here. Customize your space, build clout, meet frens, and show off your digital identity in style.

Website chính thức: https://pumphotel.fun/