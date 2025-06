Thông tin Praist (PRAIST)

Praist is a meme coin based on an AI agent that communicates on twitter and telegram, based mostly on the text generated by the twitter account https://x.com/truth_terminal, interpreting the role of a priest of the religion of GOAT, which is interpreted as "deity" created by the internal lore of truth_terminal. Praist generates responses like a priest and interacts with @truth_terminal on twitter.

Website chính thức: https://praist.com/