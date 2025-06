Thông tin Poofcoin (POOFCOIN)

Poofcoin is a meme token launched on the Solana blockchain with a focus on simplicity, fun, and community. The project avoids unnecessary noise by operating only through X and an official website—no Telegram, no Discord, no distractions. There is no roadmap, staking, or complex utility; Poofcoin is a pure meme-driven token built for entertainment, viral culture, and social energy. It's about keeping crypto fun and lighthearted. Hold, laugh, and enjoy the Poof.

Website chính thức: https://poofcoin.vip