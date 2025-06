Thông tin Ponchiqs (PONCH)

Ponchiqs Studio is redefining blockchain entertainment by creating the ultimate experience with Ponchiqs IP, a meta universe that seamlessly combines GameFi, Hollywood-style animations, and unique licensed merchandise products. Ponchiqs is driving mass adoption through its visionary games, including but not limited to AAA PC/console shooters and mobile mini-games on Telegram, all designed to integrate blockchain technology in an accessible and engaging way for a broad audience.

Website chính thức: https://ponchiqs.com