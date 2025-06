Thông tin Pomerium Community Meme Token (PME)

PME is the community token of DogePome. The distribution quantity of $PME is determined daily based on the price of Dogecoin, and it is one of the memberships of Pomerium Guardians. Holders of $PME will be seen as enthusiastic supporters of $DOGE and Pomerium.

Website chính thức: https://dogepome.com/