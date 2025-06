Thông tin Phavercoin (SOCIAL)

Phaver is a leading decentralized social app. It allows users to secure their profiles on Lens protocol and Farcaster and cross-post across those networks. With its native token $SOCIAL, Phaver is entering from initial "DeSoc" era to "SocialFi" era, with the token's utilities tied to app's point economy and in-app wallet enabling on-chain transactions incl. tipping, gated content, gamified boosts and item collection. Users are also able to connect multiple external wallets for social and ecosystem benefits, incl. proprietary Cred score.

Phaver has its own native app and supergraph connecting the largest social protocols: Lens Protocol and Farcaster. Phaver's native token $SOCIAL is omnichain fungible token on Ethereum, Base and Cyber and has in-app and protocol frames compatibility and token utility.