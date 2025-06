Thông tin PEEKING DUCK (QWACK)

QWACK is a community-driven cryptocurrency inspired by anatidaephobia—the fear that somewhere, somehow, a duck is watching you. With its ticker symbol $QWACK, the project embraces humor and internet culture while promoting community engagement and decentralized meme-based value. The project is built on solana blockchain technology, with a focus on accessibility, transparency, and fun. $QWACK aims to create a lighthearted ecosystem where holders can participate in activities, memes, and initiatives while exploring the potential of decentralized finance in a relaxed and entertaining environment.

Website chính thức: https://www.qwack.live