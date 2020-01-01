Tokenomics của PAC Project (PAC)
What is the project about?
PACMan ($PAC) - the first non-native coin on the OctaSpace network, which can use in different ways.
First of all, it is the Play-2-Earn system. PACMan offer games (computer and mobile). The ecosystem combines NFT trading with virtual heroes where users acquire tokens, monitor their development, and participate in battles with other players. The project’s developers pursue the goal to combine concepts such as the metaverse, play-to-earn (P2E) system, and NFTs.
Secondly, project offer to use service, which for convenience collects and combines the most popular neural networks for generating and processing images, videos, voices and texts, such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Kandinsky, ChatGPT and many others.
Thirdly, PACMan project allow staking use a “consensus mechanism” called Proof of Stake, which is the way to ensure that all transactions are verified and secured without a bank or payment processor in the middle. Using these technologies pac’s owners can get some profit.
What makes your project unique?
There is implemented a mining reward system that is different from the rest. A reward in the form of PAC tokens can be obtained by mining the main coin of the network - OCTA. Pacman develop games for mobile devices and integrate blockchain technologies into them, which allows you to synchronize your MetaMask wallet and game account. Also, project give players the opportunity to get additional PAC tokens just by playing own games and completing various tasks.
History of your project.
The official launch date for the project is April 8th. Already on May 1, was released the $PAC token to a large audience. In such a short time of the existence of the project, PACMan managed to do quite a lot of serious work.
• Launch a test augmented reality service using our NFTs. • Launch staking pools of $OCTA and $PAC coins in various formats. • Launch the official mining pool $OCTA + $PAC • Enter a large market by opening trading on two exchanges. • Release our basic version of NFT for sale • Alpha Release AR service • Finished work on a unique NFT collection consisting of 10 different characters from movies and cartoons. • Finished work on a mobile game using blockchain technologies, NFT and token integration into the game. • Bridge $PAC (Octa.Space Network) -> $PAC (Binance Smart Chain). It will allow us to reach a large audience and scale our services, including in terms of creating/selling NFT collections that are necessary to receive rewards in our games. • AI Telegram Bot
What’s next for your project?
PACMan team don't plan to stop there, we still have a lot of plans that we simply must implement. Among them are:
• Interactive bulletin board • Mobile online game. With a combat system, large locations, interesting mechanics. NFTs and $PAC tokens will also be introduced. • Several secret mobile projects. • System of rates and ratings with payments of $PAC tokens • Release of a full-fledged AA project for PC using blockchain technology, NFT, in-game purchases and the possibility of receiving $PAC coins • Crypto Exchange • And of course - improving existing services!
What can your token be used for?
Currently the PAC token can be used for:
• Trading on DEX and CEX platforms. • Purchases of NFTs from our collections for various purposes (use in AR application, mobile game) • $PAC coin staking (also we can get extra coins for staking $OCTA coin) • Mining. We can mine additional $PAC coins while mining the $OCTA coin. • Play-2-Earn. You can use project tokens for in-game purchases, receiving coins for completed tasks. In the future, methods of use will be expanded, with various updates.
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá PAC Project (PAC), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của PAC Project (PAC): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của PAC Project (PAC) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token PAC tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token PAC có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của PAC, hãy khám phá giá token PAC theo thời gian thực!
