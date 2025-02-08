Giá PAC Project (PAC)
Giá PAC Project (PAC) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0.01092576 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 611.84K USD. Giá PAC/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của PAC Project:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: $ 19.65K USD
- Biến động giá PAC Project trong ngày: -2.59%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 56.00M USD
Nhận cập nhật giá PAC/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá PAC chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của PAC Project/USD là $ -0.00029057236927593.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của PAC Project/USD là $ -0.0067348919.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của PAC Project/USD là $ +0.0025865360.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của PAC Project/USD là $ -0.000800119688850315.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ -0.00029057236927593
|-2.59%
|30 ngày
|$ -0.0067348919
|-61.64%
|60 ngày
|$ +0.0025865360
|+23.67%
|90 ngày
|$ -0.000800119688850315
|-6.82%
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của PAC Project: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
-0.04%
-2.59%
-7.55%
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
What is the project about? PACMan ($PAC) - the first non-native coin on the OctaSpace network, which can use in different ways. First of all, it is the Play-2-Earn system. PACMan offer games (computer and mobile). The ecosystem combines NFT trading with virtual heroes where users acquire tokens, monitor their development, and participate in battles with other players. The project’s developers pursue the goal to combine concepts such as the metaverse, play-to-earn (P2E) system, and NFTs. Secondly, project offer to use service, which for convenience collects and combines the most popular neural networks for generating and processing images, videos, voices and texts, such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Kandinsky, ChatGPT and many others. Thirdly, PACMan project allow staking use a “consensus mechanism” called Proof of Stake, which is the way to ensure that all transactions are verified and secured without a bank or payment processor in the middle. Using these technologies pac’s owners can get some profit. What makes your project unique? There is implemented a mining reward system that is different from the rest. A reward in the form of PAC tokens can be obtained by mining the main coin of the network - OCTA. Pacman develop games for mobile devices and integrate blockchain technologies into them, which allows you to synchronize your MetaMask wallet and game account. Also, project give players the opportunity to get additional PAC tokens just by playing own games and completing various tasks. History of your project. The official launch date for the project is April 8th. Already on May 1, was released the $PAC token to a large audience. In such a short time of the existence of the project, PACMan managed to do quite a lot of serious work. • Launch a test augmented reality service using our NFTs. • Launch staking pools of $OCTA and $PAC coins in various formats. • Launch the official mining pool $OCTA + $PAC • Enter a large market by opening trading on two exchanges. • Release our basic version of NFT for sale • Alpha Release AR service • Finished work on a unique NFT collection consisting of 10 different characters from movies and cartoons. • Finished work on a mobile game using blockchain technologies, NFT and token integration into the game. • Bridge $PAC (Octa.Space Network) -> $PAC (Binance Smart Chain). It will allow us to reach a large audience and scale our services, including in terms of creating/selling NFT collections that are necessary to receive rewards in our games. • AI Telegram Bot What’s next for your project? PACMan team don't plan to stop there, we still have a lot of plans that we simply must implement. Among them are: • Interactive bulletin board • Mobile online game. With a combat system, large locations, interesting mechanics. NFTs and $PAC tokens will also be introduced. • Several secret mobile projects. • System of rates and ratings with payments of $PAC tokens • Release of a full-fledged AA project for PC using blockchain technology, NFT, in-game purchases and the possibility of receiving $PAC coins • Crypto Exchange • And of course - improving existing services! What can your token be used for? Currently the PAC token can be used for: • Trading on DEX and CEX platforms. • Purchases of NFTs from our collections for various purposes (use in AR application, mobile game) • $PAC coin staking (also we can get extra coins for staking $OCTA coin) • Mining. We can mine additional $PAC coins while mining the $OCTA coin. • Play-2-Earn. You can use project tokens for in-game purchases, receiving coins for completed tasks. In the future, methods of use will be expanded, with various updates.
MEXC là sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu được tin tưởng bởi hơn 10 triệu người dùng trên toàn thế giới. MEXC nổi tiếng với nhiều lựa chọn token nhất, niêm yết token nhanh nhất và phí giao dịch thấp nhất thị trường. Tham gia MEXC ngay để trải nghiệm thanh khoản hàng đầu và mức phí cạnh tranh nhất thị trường!
Giá tiền mã hoá có rủi ro thị trường cao với nhiều biến động. Bạn nên đầu tư vào các dự án và sản phẩm mà bạn quen thuộc và hiểu về những rủi ro liên quan. Bạn nên xem xét cẩn thận kinh nghiệm đầu tư, tình hình tài chính, mục tiêu đầu tư và mức độ chấp nhận rủi ro của mình. Vui lòng tham khảo ý kiến của cố vấn tài chính độc lập trước khi thực hiện bất kỳ khoản đầu tư nào. Tài liệu này không được xem là tư vấn tài chính. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là một chỉ số đáng tin cậy về hiệu suất trong tương lai. Giá trị khoản đầu tư của bạn có thể giảm cũng như tăng và bạn có thể không lấy lại được số tiền đã đầu tư. Bạn hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về các quyết định đầu tư của mình. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất nào mà bạn có thể phải gánh chịu. Để biết thêm thông tin, vui lòng tham khảo "Điều khoản sử dụng" và "Tuyên bố rủi ro" của chúng tôi. Dữ liệu liên quan đến loại tiền mã hoá được trình bày trên đây (Chẳng hạn như giá thực tế hiện tại) được dựa trên các nguồn của bên thứ ba. Tài liệu được cung cấp cho bạn là tài liệu “nguyên bản” và chỉ nhằm mục đích cung cấp thông tin mà không có bất kỳ hình thức đại diện hay bảo đảm nào. Các liên kết trang web của bên thứ ba cũng không thuộc quyền kiểm soát của MEXC. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm về độ tin cậy và chính xác của các trang web và nội dung từ các bên này.
|1 PAC/AUD
A$0.0173719584
|1 PAC/GBP
￡0.008740608
|1 PAC/EUR
€0.0104887296
|1 PAC/USD
$0.01092576
|1 PAC/MYR
RM0.0485103744
|1 PAC/TRY
₺0.3920162688
|1 PAC/JPY
¥1.6538322912
|1 PAC/RUB
₽1.0588154016
|1 PAC/INR
₹0.9590632128
|1 PAC/IDR
Rp179.1107910144
|1 PAC/PHP
₱0.6339125952
|1 PAC/EGP
￡E.0.5492379552
|1 PAC/BRL
R$0.063369408
|1 PAC/CAD
C$0.0155145792
|1 PAC/BDT
৳1.3331612352
|1 PAC/NGN
₦16.38044568
|1 PAC/UAH
₴0.4530912672
|1 PAC/VES
Bs0.6555456
|1 PAC/PKR
Rs3.0492703584
|1 PAC/KZT
₸5.574322752
|1 PAC/THB
฿0.3699462336
|1 PAC/TWD
NT$0.3588019584
|1 PAC/CHF
Fr0.009833184
|1 PAC/HKD
HK$0.0851116704
|1 PAC/MAD
.د.م0.1093668576