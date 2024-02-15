Tokenomics của OX Coin (OX)
Thông tin OX Coin (OX)
OX Coin is the native currency of OX.FUN - a nextgen SocialFi perps exchange.
###What is OX.FUN?
OX.FUN is a derivatives exchange where users can trade 200+ coins with up to 50x leverage, including the latest meme tokens. It also supports a diverse range of memecoin collateral, allowing holders to get the most out of their meme portfolios.
###What is the Utility of OX Coin?
- OX can be used to stake, earn yield and participate in OX.FUN Vaults
- OX is accepted as trading collateral on OX.FUN
- All fees on OX.FUN are collected in OX
- OX is the native PnL currency of OX.FUN
###What are OX.FUN Vaults?
Users on the platform can stake in a range of passive strategy vaults, allowing them to earn yield in ranging, upward and downward trending markets.
OX.FUN also runs large scale memecoin trading competitions using Battle Vaults, including 16-way competitions between memecoin devs and 1v1's between various Crypto Twitter personalities, and the notorious ongoing Su VS Kyle 3AC trading deathmatch
Users can stake into their favourite competitors' vaults, copying their trades and participating in prize pools.
###What makes OX.FUN a SocialFi Exchange?
OX.FUN pioneers the Alpha Feed, allowing users to comment and share any of their trades. Other traders may then copy or counter trade them. There’s always an incentive to comment on trades to influence other traders on the platform - the original trader earns fees from those who copy/counter, while (unlike standard copytrading) the rest of the original traders’ account is hidden.
The platform’s Battle Vaults also allow users to bet on social media personalities & memecoin devs, copy-trade their strategies, and participate in prize pools.
###Does OX.FUN have a Referral Program?
OX.FUN offers a class-leading referral program where users can earn 30% of their referrals' trading fees. New referrals also receive a permanent trading discount - 50% off maker fees and 28% off taker fees.
###What are the Basic Tokenomics of OX Coin?
OX Coin was launched on February 15th, 2024 with a maximum supply capped at 9.86B tokens. The current circulating supply of OX Coin is verified and visible above, alongside the total and maximum supply values. All trading fees on OX.FUN are periodically burned, constantly decreasing the total supply. More information regarding fee burn and other OX.FUN statistics can be found on our Analytics page.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá OX Coin (OX)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá OX Coin (OX), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của OX Coin (OX): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của OX Coin (OX) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token OX tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token OX có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của OX, hãy khám phá giá token OX theo thời gian thực!
