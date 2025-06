Thông tin OpenBlox (OBX)

OpenBlox is an EVM-based NFT gaming and web3 platform with a focus and play-and-earn/move-and-earn, and IP branding. With OpenBlox NFTs holders gain access to a variety of games, and web3 lifestyle apps including a turn-based deck-builder card game which will be released later in 2022.

Website chính thức: https://openblox.io/