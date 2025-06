Thông tin Muon (MUON)

Muon is a decentralized, general-purpose validation layer for Web3. It enables dApps to run off-chain micro-validators (MuonApps) that process, validate, and sign data before pushing it on-chain. With a modular architecture secured by Threshold Signature Schemes (TSS), Shield Nodes, and EigenLayer, Muon powers scalable, trustless applications like oracles, bridges, and verifiable randomness tools.

Website chính thức: https://www.muon.net/