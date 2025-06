Thông tin MORION (MOR)

MORION is a utility token minted by tokenizing the in-game item ‘Morion’ that can be mined exclusively in New Trieste and used for crafting various items and for your character. Once the supply of a token reaches its Max Supply, minting is ceased for a while and it is resumed when some of the token is burned and its supply drops below its Max Supply.

Website chính thức: https://wemixplay.com/en/tokens/MORION