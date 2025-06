Thông tin Micu (MICU)

Its a small little kitten called micu Its a meme token on solana blockchain this little kitten is ready to take off the the moon community is working hard and helping every where they can. Micu is the next big thing. We are a unique token Micu is the one and only. The purpose of this token is provide a space for the community to come together and witness micu as 't cute little kitten she is..

Website chính thức: https://micucto.fun/