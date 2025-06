Thông tin MEV Capital USD0 Morpho Vault (MC.USD0)

The MEV Capital USD0 vault curated by MEV Capital is dedicated to providing capital to Usual protocol markets.

Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable and has a different risk profile. Curators are independent, third-party risk experts who use their expertise to offer various Morpho Vaults.

Website chính thức: https://app.morpho.org/vault