Tokenomics của Metal Dollar (XMD)
Thông tin Metal Dollar (XMD)
What is the project about? The Metal Dollar (XMD) represents an innovative approach to stablecoins, operating on the Proton Blockchain. Its design brings increased stability, transparency, and efficiency to digital transactions. Uniquely, XMD is backed by an array of established, non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, and PAX, a method intended to mitigate risks associated with single-issuer or algorithmic stablecoins and enhance stability.
What makes your project unique? The Metal Dollar distinguishes itself from traditional stablecoins by pegging its value to a selection of established stablecoins, providing an innovative approach to stability and governance. It utilizes the Proton Blockchain's features to enable secure, efficient transactions with swift confirmation times, high throughput, and low fees. The project is also characterized by a decentralized governance model supported by the Metal DAO (XMT) token. XMT token holders can propose and vote on crucial decisions concerning the Metal Dollar protocol, facilitating a democratic and inclusive management over the protocol's direction.
History of your project. The Metal Dollar project came into existence in 2022 as a response to the growing demand for stability and reliability in the crypto market. It aims to combine the benefits of non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins with the transparency, security, and efficiency offered by the Proton Blockchain.
What’s next for your project? Plans for XMD include collaborations with industry stakeholders to increase its reach and enhance functionality. Future developments envision interoperability with other blockchain networks and increased integration with DApps.
What can your token be used for? XMD, as a stablecoin, facilitates transactions on ProtonDEX.com. The process to mint XMD involves bridging supported stablecoins onto Proton Blockchain. The value of XMD is pegged to the basket of these supported stablecoins.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Metal Dollar (XMD)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Metal Dollar (XMD), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của Metal Dollar (XMD): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Metal Dollar (XMD) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token XMD tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token XMD có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của XMD, hãy khám phá giá token XMD theo thời gian thực!
Dự đoán giá XMD
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của XMD? Trang dự đoán giá XMD của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.