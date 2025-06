Thông tin Meh (MEH)

$MEH — the embodiment of apathy in the meme coin universe, the ultimate crypto degen, emotionless in the face of chaos. Born from the trenches of countless meme coin wars, $MEH has evolved into a meme himself. Meme after meme, narrative after narrative, rug after rug. The excitement and thrill of shitcoins has been pvp'd out of him making $MEH the ultimate degen, battle-hardened and emotionless machine.

Website chính thức: https://meh.meme/