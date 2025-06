Thông tin MCP AI (MCP)

MCP AI is an open-source protocol that simplifies how AI models interact with external data and tools. Known as the "USB-C of AI," it enables seamless, real-time data access and task execution through a unified interface. From coding to enterprise solutions, MCP supports diverse applications with a growing ecosystem of community tools. it’s set to redefine AI integration.Simplifying AI, amplifying possibilities. $MCP

Website chính thức: https://mcpai.site