Thông tin Masks (MASKS)

Masks is a decentralized social token project built on the OP mainnet, originally launched within the Farcaster ecosystem. The project focuses on tokenizing social media engagement through its native ERC-20 token, MASKS. By enabling users to tip others for valued interactions on social platforms, Masks transforms traditional online engagement into a tangible, rewarding experience. This approach fosters a vibrant, participatory community where contributions are actively recognized and incentivized.

Website chính thức: https://www.masks.wtf