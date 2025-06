Thông tin Lunarium (XLN)

Lunarium is a blockchain project focused on payment solutions, in addition to rewarding its Holders through STAKES and MASTERTNODES. The Lunarium project is constantly evolving in the quest to insert the XLN currency in multiplatforms to seek greater liquidity for the cryptoactive. Lunarium always seeks friendly solutions for its ecosystem, aiming not only to develop its own technology to continue advancing, but also to become a known and traded currency worldwide.

Website chính thức: https://lunariumcoin.com/