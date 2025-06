Thông tin Ludus (LUDUS)

Ludus is an AI-powered platform designed to support full-stack game development and design. The platform offers an app-suite of agentic AI tools that assist users in creating game assets, managing character behaviors, generating 3D models, and implementing advanced gameplay features such as adaptive NPC behavior and procedural content generation. Ludus provides developers—regardless of their technical background—with accessible, no-code solutions to build immersive, intelligent, and interactive game environments. The platform is powered by the $LUDUS token on the Ethereum network.

Website chính thức: https://ludusai.io/