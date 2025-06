Thông tin littlemanyu (MANYU)

Memecoin in honor to the trending black SHIBA INU from tiktok with over 20M followers worldwide. Manyu is a dog much loved by the community thanks to his videos about spa care, massages and the royal treatment that his owner gives him. This little guy can be found on all social networks with millions of views, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. The new crypto community is adopting him on the X account where a huge adoption movement has been created.

Website chính thức: https://www.littlemanyu.xyz