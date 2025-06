Thông tin LimoncelloAI (LIMON)

LimoncelloAI is an advanced crypto trading solution designed to provide users with highly accurate buy and sell signals by analyzing a combination of on-chain data, social sentiment from platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram, as well as web-based metrics. The platform integrates machine learning algorithms to offer real-time, data-driven insights for traders. Additionally, LimoncelloAI features an auto-trading bot that automates trades based on the signals it generates, helping users optimize their trading strategies and improve decision-making.

Website chính thức: https://limoncelloai.xyz/