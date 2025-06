Thông tin Liminal Agent by Virtuals (LMNL)

$LMNL is a decentralized intelligence project at the forefront of AI and blockchain innovation. By integrating a BasedAI Creature—a dynamic, emergent intelligence—with a Virtuals Protocol agent, $LMNL autonomously generates and executes strategies. The project’s purpose is to create a continuously evolving system that evolves autonomously and delivers value to its ecosystem and $LMNL token holders.

Website chính thức: https://lmnlagent.ai/