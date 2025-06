Thông tin Lends (LENDS)

Lends is an all-in-one decentralised finance platform encompassing borrowing, lending, swapping, saving, and peer-to-peer order books. Lends is the flagship lending app on Thorchain with over $140M+ TVL and 300,000 unique users. Through the platform, Thorchain's native ecosystem users utilize access to decentralized finance products including 0% interest, and no liquidation loans founded on an overcollateralized model based on burning instead of interest accrual.