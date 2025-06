Thông tin Komet (KOMET)

Komet is a meme token built on KRC20. Komet was created to assist in bringing retail investors into the KRC20 ecosystem in a fun way through memes. Komet is also focused on bringing more attention to the native token Kaspa. Whether through fun memes, informational post, or through the future NFT collection. Komet wants the public to know what Kaspa is and what more is in stored for the new ecosystem.

Website chính thức: https://kometfromkaspa.xyz/