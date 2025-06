Thông tin Kimchi (KIMCHI)

Kimchi was born from the Pickle & Fluffy Pickle merger to create one spicy Pickle! Meme coins have captured the imagination of the crypto community with their viral appeal and grassroots movements. However, they often lack fundamental utility and sustainability. Shiba AI seeks to transcend these limitations by integrating artificial intelligence into its ecosystem, unlocking new possibilities for meme coins.

Website chính thức: https://kimchitoken.meme/