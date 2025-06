Thông tin KI (XKI)

Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. Based on Cosmos-SDK, with a Tendermint core. The bridge is built through an ecosystem of real life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital. App is already live on AppStore and PlayStore.

Website chính thức: https://foundation.ki/