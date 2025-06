Thông tin Kapi Plara (KAPI)

Kapi is a meme coin centered around the character "Kapiplara," a fun and relatable capybara figure. The project thrives on a narrative of friendship and collaboration, as it’s tied closely to Moodeng, with both existing in the same playful "zoo" ecosystem. Kapi purpose is to bring together a community that loves lighthearted fun, meme culture, and shared experiences, without overcomplicating the focus with technicalities.

Website chính thức: https://kapionsol.fun/