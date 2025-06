Thông tin KAKA the cat (KAKA)

A Purr-fect Blend of Tech and Fun At its core, $KAKA is more than just a meme coin. It’s an innovative platform built on the $SUI network, leveraging the power of blockchain to connect communities while delivering entertainment and value. What sets $KAKA apart is its integration of an AI-powered agent, KAKA X, which focuses on delivering the latest news and updates from the SUI ecosystem. From crypto trends to viral moments, KAKA X ensures you stay informed while having fun.

Website chính thức: https://suiai.io/