Thông tin KAGE NETWORK (KAGE)

Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution

With the unprecedented scale of digital data collection, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and ever-present government overreach, online privacy has never been more important. The proliferation of smart devices, IoT infrastructure and AI software is only set to amplify online risks by creating numerous new entry points for potential breaches. This has led to skyrocketing demand for privacy solutions, with the privacy-enhancing technology market forecast to exceed $24b by 2024.

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have emerged as a leading solution for online privacy due to their ability to encrypt internet traffic and mask users' IP addresses, effectively shielding personal data from prying eyes. This makes VPNs a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information. Indeed, adoption of VPNs has become so widespread that a recent Forbes report found that 33% of internet users worldwide have a VPN.

However, the current generation of centralized, software-based VPNs are replete with vulnerabilities and inefficiencies that limit their effectiveness as a long-term solution for delivering online security and privacy at scale. Software-based VPNs were designed with a single device - usually a personal computer - in mind. They struggle to handle the multi-device connected homes that users now find themselves in, which can include connected TVs, fridges, cameras and an ever growing list of IoT devices. Meanwhile, whilst early adopters were comfortable working with abstract software, mainstream consumers are seeking a simpler, plug and play solution. In addition to this, centralized VPN business models concentrate control and access to vast amounts of sensitive user data in the hands of a single entity. This creates a single point of failure and also opens up the possibility of governments compelling them to share data.