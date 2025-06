Thông tin Justice For Honey ($HONEY)

$Honey is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project dedicated to raising awareness and driving action against the abuse and neglect of animals. The project was inspired by the story of a neglected black bear in Long Island, symbolizing resilience and the need for societal change. $Honey combines blockchain innovation with real-world impact by supporting initiatives such as animal welfare, community-driven protests, and educational campaigns.

Website chính thức: https://honeysolana.com