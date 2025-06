Thông tin JUJU (JUJU)

JUJU is a fresh and never seen before meme character on the Solana Blockchain. It's a CTO but has the OG Artist on board. With a clear plan for growth JUJU is aiming to takeover the crypto meme world by extensive marketing with a CTO Lead with track record in marketing and social media working for some of the biggest companies in the world. A strong community is also developing and the backbone of further growth.

Website chính thức: https://jujulovesyou.com/